Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

