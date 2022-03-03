Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 16,362 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 360.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 118.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YLD stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

