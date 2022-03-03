Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 275.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 100.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 129,583 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 608,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.