Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,258 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.11 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.