Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

