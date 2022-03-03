CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFIV stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

