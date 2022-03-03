CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.