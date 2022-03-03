CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.