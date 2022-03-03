CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,515 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,590 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

