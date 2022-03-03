Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Lowered to $171.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $186.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.13.
Chart Industries stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
