Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Lowered to $171.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $186.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.13.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.