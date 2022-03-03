Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR traded up $15.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,372. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.