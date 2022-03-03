Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.14

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.14 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $839.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chase by 36.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

