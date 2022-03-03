ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

