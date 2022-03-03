ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $25.68. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 66,704 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

