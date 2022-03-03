ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 6,296,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

