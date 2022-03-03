Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

