Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 209,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.