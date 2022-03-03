Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,830 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 123,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

AMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 175,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,061. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

