Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,674 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises about 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $57,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.67. 9,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

