Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 10,697 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,821. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

