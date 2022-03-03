Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

CHS stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.