Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 983,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,887. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

