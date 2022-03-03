China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
CAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Greenridge Global lifted their price target on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.49.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
