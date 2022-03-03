China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Greenridge Global lifted their price target on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.