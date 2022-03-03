China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CICHY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.29.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
