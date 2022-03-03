China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CICHY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.