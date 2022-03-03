China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 6.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.13. 802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.
About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)
