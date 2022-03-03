China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 6.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.13. 802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

