China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 566,266 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Get China Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.