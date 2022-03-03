Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,874.70

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,874.70 and traded as low as $10,744.20. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,744.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11,836.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11,881.27.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

