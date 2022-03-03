Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $167.00

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 167.48 ($2.25), with a volume of 411301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.78.

In related news, insider Andrew Haining bought 15,000 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £30,300 ($40,654.77). Also, insider Anne Ewing acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,516.03).

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

