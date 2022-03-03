Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $167.00

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 167.48 ($2.25), with a volume of 411301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.28).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.78.
About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
