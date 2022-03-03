Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. 923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $22,913,304.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

