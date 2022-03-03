CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

