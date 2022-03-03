CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $553.68. 26,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $590.48 and its 200-day moving average is $597.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

