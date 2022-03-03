CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $115.87. 6,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,376. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.