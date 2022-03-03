CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

CMG traded down $22.57 on Thursday, hitting $1,474.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,824. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,539.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,715.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

