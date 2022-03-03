CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,495 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.90. 2,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,464. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

