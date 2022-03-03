CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,733 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.92. 2,086,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

