Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,244. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

