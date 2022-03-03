CIBC Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.86.

Shares of ERF opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.56%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

