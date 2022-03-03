CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.29.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.54. The company has a market cap of C$26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

