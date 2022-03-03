CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.29.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.54. The company has a market cap of C$26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

