CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.50.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.