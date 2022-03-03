CIBC Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$50.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.85.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$49.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.39 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 89.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.