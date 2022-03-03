Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $69,071.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 28th, Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.81. 1,285,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,583. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

