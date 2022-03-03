CIMIC Group (OTC:LGTHF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of CIMIC Group (OTC:LGTHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGTHF opened at $15.72 on Monday. CIMIC Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

About CIMIC Group (Get Rating)

CIMIC Group Ltd. operates in the infrastructure, resources, and property markets. It operates through the following segments: Construction; Mining and Mineral Processing; Services; and Corporate . The Corporate segment comprises Public Private Partnerships (PPPS); engineering; and commercial and residential as well as corporate head office and transactions relating to group finance, taxation, treasury, corporate secretarial, and certain strategic investments.

