Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 206,177 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIIX. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

GIIX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

