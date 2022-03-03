Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1,324.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

