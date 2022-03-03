Citigroup Begins Coverage on Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.52 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $107.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

