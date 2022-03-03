Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

