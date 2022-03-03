Citigroup Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $170.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.