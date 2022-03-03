Citigroup Raises ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

