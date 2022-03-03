Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

