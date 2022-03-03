Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
About Citizens (Get Rating)
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
