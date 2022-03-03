Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,355. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.