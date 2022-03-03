Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.10.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
