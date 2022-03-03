Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

